Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Shares Down 1.4%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.07. Approximately 1,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.12. The company has a market cap of C$91.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 24.81 and a current ratio of 25.75.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

