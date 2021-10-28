Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.88.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $11,488,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

