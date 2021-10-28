ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.