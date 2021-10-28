Aavegotchi Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $125.82 million and approximately $145.64 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00211603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00099108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 60,722,028 coins and its circulating supply is 58,957,864 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

