9,996 Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 407,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAAC opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

