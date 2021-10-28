908 Devices (MASS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MASS stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $884.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

Several brokerages have commented on MASS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $673,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $70,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,401 in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 908 Devices stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of 908 Devices worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

