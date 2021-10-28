$90.48 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post $90.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.87 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. Ambarella posted sales of $56.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $327.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.42 million to $331.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $387.90 million, with estimates ranging from $374.70 million to $405.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Ambarella stock opened at $181.69 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $187.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.40.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

