$83.05 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce $83.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. Culp posted sales of $76.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $330.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $331.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $348.70 million, with estimates ranging from $345.90 million to $351.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

CULP stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Culp has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $155.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Culp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

