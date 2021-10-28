$76.20 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report sales of $76.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $151.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6,303.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $84.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.25 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $41.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 170,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.18. 6,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,513. The stock has a market cap of $808.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.