$73.30 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will post $73.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.90 million and the highest is $73.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $295.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.10 million to $296.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $386.95 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $400.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

