$68.83 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to report sales of $68.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.15 million to $70.00 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $296.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.19 million to $300.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $344.18 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $346.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

DCT opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -237.85 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $1,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $658,882.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,636.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,503 shares of company stock worth $4,820,823. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

