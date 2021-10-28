$68.40 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post $68.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $64.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $310.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $311.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $283.25 million, with estimates ranging from $281.50 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $113,973,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $9,823,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 123,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $798.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.48. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.