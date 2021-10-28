$66.82 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $66.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.70 million and the lowest is $63.43 million. TechTarget posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $266.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $305.25 million, with estimates ranging from $299.12 million to $309.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,016 in the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 149.41 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

