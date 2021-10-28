6,511 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 768,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,253,000 after purchasing an additional 246,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,036,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,335,000 after acquiring an additional 251,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,170 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

