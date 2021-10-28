$583.29 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report sales of $583.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $582.20 million and the highest is $585.30 million. Atlassian posted sales of $459.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Cowen increased their price target on Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Shares of TEAM opened at $412.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $433.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 495.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

