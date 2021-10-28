550,000 Shares in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of The Honest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,196,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNST stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNST. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

