49,542 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,421,000.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $165.99 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $181.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

