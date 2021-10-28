$486.17 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $486.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.30 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $443.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $62.22. 438,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.