$48.45 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post sales of $48.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the highest is $50.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $47.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $197.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $202.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $182.50 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

