$461.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $461.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.59 million and the lowest is $450.51 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $440.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,218. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111,157 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

