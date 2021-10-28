$461.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $461.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.59 million and the lowest is $450.51 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $440.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,218. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111,157 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.