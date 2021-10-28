4,166 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Pool comprises approximately 1.2% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

POOL stock traded up $13.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $512.93. 310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,988. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $517.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $23,408,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

