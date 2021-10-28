$406.66 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce sales of $406.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.30 million and the lowest is $399.00 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.8% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 30,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.86. 563,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

