403,719 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 403,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,141,000. Amundi owned 0.18% of Air Products and Chemicals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $294.85 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

