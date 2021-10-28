4,000,000 Shares in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Purchased by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,040,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned approximately 7.22% of Health Assurance Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,071,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,875,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,499,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ HAAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 54,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,145. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.