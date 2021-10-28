$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $4.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the highest is $4.77 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $17.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $18.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.00. The company had a trading volume of 411,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,320. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $129.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.51.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

