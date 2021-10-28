$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.

