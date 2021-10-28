3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MMM. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.46.

3M stock opened at $178.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

