3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 1,233.3% in October

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 1,233.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.
3i Group stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. 3i Group has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.
About 3i Group
