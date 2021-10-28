3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 1,233.3% in October

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 1,233.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

3i Group stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. 3i Group has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

