3i Group (LON:III) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,257.03

3i Group Plc (LON:III) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,257.03 ($16.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,340.50 ($17.51). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($17.51), with a volume of 923,358 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

The company has a market cap of £13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,303.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,257.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06.

In related news, insider David Hutchison acquired 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Insiders bought a total of 1,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,791 in the last 90 days.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

