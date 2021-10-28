3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Up 5.7%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.59. Approximately 20,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,074,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.