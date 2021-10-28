3,923 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

DOMO opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

