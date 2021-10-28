360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 12,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,106,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.62.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

