3,563 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Amundi acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,308,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

