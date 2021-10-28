$351.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post sales of $351.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.04 million to $357.80 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $350.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $127.73. The stock had a trading volume of 503,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,324. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

