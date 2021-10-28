325,000 Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Acquired by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $976,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000.

NDAC opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

