$32.97 Million in Sales Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report $32.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.44 million to $33.49 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $12.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 168.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $127.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.56 million to $128.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $161.31 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enthusiast Gaming.
Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
EGLX traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. 6,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,423. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $393.46 million and a PE ratio of -10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.
