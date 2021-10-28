300,000 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Bought by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 3.32% of Kismet Acquisition Three as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

NASDAQ KIII opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

