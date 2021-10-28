$27.64 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce sales of $27.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.61 million and the highest is $35.00 million. Limoneira posted sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $159.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 28,016 shares of company stock worth $431,847 over the last 90 days. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $280.48 million, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

