26,200 Shares in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $31,513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,665,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $903,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ATY stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $385.95 million and a PE ratio of 45.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

