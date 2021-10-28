$261.29 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce $261.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $262.80 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $237.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,727,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PBH traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

