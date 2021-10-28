$23.73 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce sales of $23.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.29 million and the highest is $25.70 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $97.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.24 million to $103.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $194.10 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 266,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,921. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

