225,000 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,000. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Islet Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,151,852. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average is $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

