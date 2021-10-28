-$2.86 EPS Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will announce earnings per share of ($2.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.22) and the lowest is ($3.41). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.96) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($11.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.94) to ($8.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($12.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.94) to ($8.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.24. 4,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,000. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

