$2.39 EPS Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report $2.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Generac reported earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $14.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.59.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 257.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $488.88 on Thursday. Generac has a 52 week low of $202.02 and a 52 week high of $497.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

