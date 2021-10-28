195,151 Shares in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 195,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 585,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $5,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 223.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $4,441,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

