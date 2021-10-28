184,374 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Bought by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,374 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,447. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.