1,750,000 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Acquired by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,533,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after buying an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,491,000 after purchasing an additional 912,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 818,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $11.23. 37,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.49%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

