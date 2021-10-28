$17.18 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce sales of $17.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.69 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $14.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $68.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $69.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDXC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 847.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 812,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 106,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 84,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

CDXC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,819. The company has a market capitalization of $414.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.64. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

