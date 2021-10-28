$164.35 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce sales of $164.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.70 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $145.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $689.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.68 million to $705.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $677.62 million, with estimates ranging from $672.23 million to $680.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,130. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,212 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,146. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000,000 after purchasing an additional 373,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,716,000 after acquiring an additional 326,155 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,051,000 after acquiring an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after acquiring an additional 370,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

