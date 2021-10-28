$154.03 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to announce $154.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.00 million to $154.10 million. Datto posted sales of $130.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $610.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $611.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $704.16 million, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $707.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of MSP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.69. 8,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,508 shares of company stock worth $1,847,220. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Datto by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,456 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth about $49,480,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Datto by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

